Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB), Intel (INTC) and Seagate Tech (STX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Facebook (FB), Intel (INTC) and Seagate Tech (STX).

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $296.52, close to its 52-week high of $315.88.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 75.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $346.42, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Mark Lipacis from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Intel, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 75.1% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and NXP Semiconductors.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.09, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Sell rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.08, close to its 52-week high of $85.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 56.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $85.53 average price target, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

