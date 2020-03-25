Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and Widepoint (WYY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and Widepoint (WYY) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 61.8% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $250.06, a 61.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Widepoint (WYY)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Widepoint, with a price target of $0.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Widepoint with a $1.00 average price target.

