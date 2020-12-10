Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and Veeva Systems (VEEV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook yesterday and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $277.92, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $324.55, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $258.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 73.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $300.75, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $327.00 price target.

