Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and PTC (PTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and PTC (PTC) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $223.32 average price target, implying a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

PTC (PTC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on PTC today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC with a $76.71 average price target, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

