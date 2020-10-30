Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and Prosus (OtherPROSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and Prosus (PROSF) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini maintained a Buy rating on Facebook yesterday and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $260.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 76.2% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Rackspace Technology.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $318.29, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released today, Lisa Yang from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.42, close to its 52-week high of $104.65.

Yang has an average return of 26.8% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #1815 out of 6994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.86, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on October 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR112.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.