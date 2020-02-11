Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and Mimecast (MIME)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Facebook (FB) and Mimecast (MIME).

Facebook (FB)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Hold rating on Facebook today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $252.22 average price target, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Pivotal Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $215.00 price target.

Mimecast (MIME)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.56, close to its 52-week high of $54.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 74.0% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and Zscaler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimecast with a $58.75 average price target, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

