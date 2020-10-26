Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and HealthStream (HSTM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Facebook (FB) and HealthStream (HSTM).

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $284.79, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $303.24 average price target, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

HealthStream (HSTM)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HealthStream is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00.

