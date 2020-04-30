Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and General Dynamics (GD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and General Dynamics (GD) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.71, a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $238.00 price target.

General Dynamics (GD)

In a report released yesterday, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $201.00 average price target, implying a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

