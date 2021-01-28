Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Terry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Terry covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Upstart Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $330.94, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.06, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 82.4% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.50, implying a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

