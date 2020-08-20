Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: F5 Networks (FFIV), Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on F5 Networks (FFIV), Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Nvidia (NVDA).

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $166.45 average price target.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Akamai.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.20.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $485.54, close to its 52-week high of $499.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $478.04, which is a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $401.42 price target.

