Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: F5 Networks (FFIV), IMPINJ (PI) and TrueCar (TRUE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on F5 Networks (FFIV), IMPINJ (PI) and TrueCar (TRUE).

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on F5 Networks, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 54.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IMPINJ (PI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.43, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TrueCar (TRUE)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Hold rating to TrueCar today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TrueCar is a Hold with an average price target of $3.46, implying a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.