Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Exlservice Holdings (EXLS), Cubic (CUB) and Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS), Cubic (CUB) and Monolithic Power (MPWR).

Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 64.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exlservice Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $70.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cubic (CUB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Cubic yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.60.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Monolithic Power, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Lattice Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $285.25, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $285.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MPWR: