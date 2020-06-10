Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Everspin Technologies (MRAM) and Verint Systems (VRNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Everspin Technologies (MRAM) and Verint Systems (VRNT) with bullish sentiments.

Everspin Technologies (MRAM)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Everspin Technologies today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.55, close to its 52-week high of $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Everspin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Verint Systems, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Verint Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $53.00 price target.

