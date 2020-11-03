Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Arista Networks (ANET)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EverQuote (EVER), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Arista Networks (ANET).

EverQuote (EVER)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.40, which is a 77.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SiTime Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.43, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $244.54 average price target, which is a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

