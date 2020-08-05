Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER), Itron (ITRI) and Fidelity National Info (FIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVER), Itron (ITRI) and Fidelity National Info (FIS) with bullish sentiments.

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Snap, and Lyft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.67, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Itron (ITRI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Itron yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $77.00 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $147.20, close to its 52-week high of $158.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.67, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

