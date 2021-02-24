Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVER), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) with bullish sentiments.

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.00, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on BigCommerce Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.33, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.80.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

In a report issued on February 19, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Western Digital, and Lattice Semicon.

Velodyne Lidar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.57, implying an 81.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

