Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER) and Varonis Systems (VRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVER) and Varonis Systems (VRNS) with bullish sentiments.

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on EverQuote, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $48.29 average price target, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Varonis Systems, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.45, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VRNS: