Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER) and PTC (PTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVER) and PTC (PTC) with bullish sentiments.

EverQuote (EVER)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on EverQuote today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PTC (PTC)

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on PTC today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.60, close to its 52-week high of $89.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

PTC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.18, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.