Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVER) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) with bullish sentiments.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.47, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BigCommerce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $70.80.

