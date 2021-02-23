Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: EverQuote (EVER) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVER) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) with bullish sentiments.

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $62.00 average price target, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.25, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

BigCommerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.80.

