Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Everbridge (EVBG), Axon Enterprise (AAXN) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Everbridge (EVBG), Axon Enterprise (AAXN) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) with bullish sentiments.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.33, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axon Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.17, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.50, close to its 52-week high of $32.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SailPoint Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.82, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on July 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

