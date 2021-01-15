Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Everbridge (EVBG) and Accolade (ACCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Everbridge (EVBG) and Accolade (ACCD) with bullish sentiments.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 74.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.14, representing a 17.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Accolade (ACCD)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Accolade, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 64.4% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accolade is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.88, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

