Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Eventbrite (EB), Cloudflare (NET) and Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Eventbrite (EB), Cloudflare (NET) and Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY).

Eventbrite (EB)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Eventbrite on February 21 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Eventbrite has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Cloudflare (NET)

In a report issued on February 20, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $22.88 average price target, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

In a report issued on February 20, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Jack Henry & Associates, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.93, close to its 52-week high of $174.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jack Henry & Associates is a Hold with an average price target of $150.80, representing a -8.9% downside. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

