Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), Paychex (PAYX) and Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), Paychex (PAYX) and Fidelity National Info (FIS).

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Heckmann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 82.6% success rate. Heckmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Euronet Worldwide with a $174.75 average price target.

Paychex (PAYX)

In a report released today, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Paychex, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.87, close to its 52-week high of $88.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is ranked #91 out of 5762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paychex with a $86.80 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.58, close to its 52-week high of $141.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 86.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Accenture.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.00.

