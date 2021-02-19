Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Epam Systems (EPAM), Nice-Systems (NICE) and Appian (APPN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Epam Systems (EPAM), Nice-Systems (NICE) and Appian (APPN).

Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $381.32, close to its 52-week high of $402.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 84.6% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Epam Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $428.00, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems today and set a price target of $338.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $252.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Datto Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $301.22, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Appian (APPN)

Goldman Sachs analyst Christopher Merwin maintained a Hold rating on Appian today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $202.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Merwin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Merwin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sapiens International, Palantir Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Appian with a $159.20 average price target, representing a -24.5% downside. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on APPN: