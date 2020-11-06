Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Epam Systems (EPAM), HubSpot (HUBS) and Match Group (MTCH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Epam Systems (EPAM), HubSpot (HUBS) and Match Group (MTCH).

Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems, with a price target of $392.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $343.32, close to its 52-week high of $356.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 82.1% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, DXC Technology Company, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epam Systems with a $386.63 average price target, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $401.00 price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Jennifer Swanson Lowe from UBS maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $352.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $383.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lowe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 73.9% success rate. Lowe covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, Workday, and Zendesk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $352.60, which is a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel maintained a Buy rating on Match Group today and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.54, close to its 52-week high of $138.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 64.3% success rate. Cassel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Casper Sleep, Foot Locker, and Chewy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.00, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

