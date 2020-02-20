Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Epam Systems (EPAM) and Five9 (FIVN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Epam Systems (EPAM) and Five9 (FIVN).

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $238.44, close to its 52-week high of $248.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 69.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epam Systems with a $244.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Five9 (FIVN)

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Five9, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.45, close to its 52-week high of $80.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 75.1% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.73, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.