Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Epam Systems (EPAM) and Casa Systems (CASA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Epam Systems (EPAM) and Casa Systems (CASA) with bullish sentiments.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems on February 19 and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $376.00, close to its 52-week high of $402.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Rackspace Technology, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epam Systems with a $430.00 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $433.00 price target.

Casa Systems (CASA)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Buy rating on Casa Systems on February 19 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casa Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $9.75, which is a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

