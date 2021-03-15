Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OtherENGMF), Zendesk (ZEN) and Corelogic (CLGX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF), Zendesk (ZEN) and Corelogic (CLGX).

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings on February 3 and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 38.9% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lattice Semicon, Axon Enterprise, and Sierra Wireless.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.27, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report issued on February 4, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.87.

Wong has an average return of 59.2% when recommending Zendesk.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is ranked #1110 out of 7379 analysts.

Zendesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.60, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Corelogic (CLGX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on Corelogic on March 4 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corelogic is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $84.00, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

