Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Enphase Energy (ENPH), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Tenable Holdings (TENB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enphase Energy (ENPH), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Tenable Holdings (TENB) with bullish sentiments.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.33, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $190.21, close to its 52-week high of $197.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $205.17 average price target, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Tenable Holdings (TENB)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Tenable Holdings today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 74.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenable Holdings with a $56.00 average price target, implying a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

