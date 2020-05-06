Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Enphase Energy (ENPH), Liveperson (LPSN) and Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enphase Energy (ENPH), Liveperson (LPSN) and Boingo Wireless (WIFI) with bullish sentiments.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and PDF Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $51.82 average price target, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.39.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 68.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.88, representing a 44.9% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Boingo Wireless, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -27.0% and a 26.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Boingo Wireless has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WIFI: