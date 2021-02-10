Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Enphase Energy (ENPH), Fidelity National Info (FIS) and Cisco Systems (CSCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enphase Energy (ENPH), Fidelity National Info (FIS) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) with bullish sentiments.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $200.10, close to its 52-week high of $222.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 68.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enphase Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.75, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $132.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 75.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $159.93 average price target, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.50, close to its 52-week high of $50.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 61.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.55, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

