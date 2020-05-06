Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Model N (MODN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Model N (MODN) with bullish sentiments.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 36.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $52.18 average price target, implying a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Model N, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.48.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 68.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Model N with a $35.00 average price target, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

