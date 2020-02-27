Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Elastic (ESTC), Resideo Technologies (REZI) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Elastic (ESTC), Resideo Technologies (REZI) and Nutanix (NTNX).

Elastic (ESTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Elastic yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.80, close to its 52-week low of $60.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 68.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

Elastic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.14, implying a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Resideo Technologies (REZI)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Hold rating on Resideo Technologies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.51, close to its 52-week low of $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Resideo Technologies.

Nutanix (NTNX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Nutanix today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

