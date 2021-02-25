Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Elastic (ESTC), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Nutanix (NTNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Elastic (ESTC), Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Nutanix (NTNX) with bullish sentiments.

Elastic (ESTC)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Elastic, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.70, close to its 52-week high of $176.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 81.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elastic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $174.91, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxar Technologies with a $50.24 average price target.

Nutanix (NTNX)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Nutanix today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.33, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

