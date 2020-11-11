Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: eGain (EGAN) and Everbridge (EVBG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on eGain (EGAN) and Everbridge (EVBG) with bullish sentiments.

eGain (EGAN)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on eGain, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.94.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 74.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

eGain has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $163.57, a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

