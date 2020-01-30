Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dynatrace (DT), Sprint (S) and Verizon (VZ)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dynatrace (DT), Sprint (S) and Verizon (VZ).

Dynatrace (DT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.00, close to its 52-week high of $32.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 78.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Altair Engineering.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on January 21, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Sprint (S)

In a report issued on January 27, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Sprint, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.56, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Sprint has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.68, representing a 0.2% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Verizon (VZ)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Verizon on January 27 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 81.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and GDS Holdings.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.43, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

