Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dynatrace (DT), Match Group (MTCH) and Nuvei Corp. (OtherNUVCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Dynatrace (DT), Match Group (MTCH) and Nuvei Corp. (NUVCF).

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and Qualtrics International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $60.38 average price target, which is a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Daniel Salmon from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Match Group, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Alphabet Class A, and Facebook.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.00, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Nuvei Corp. (NUVCF)

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on Nuvei Corp. today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 75.8% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Discover Financial Services, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nuvei Corp. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.10.

