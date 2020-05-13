Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dynatrace (DT) and Infinera (INFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dynatrace (DT) and Infinera (INFN) with bullish sentiments.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 76.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $31.17 average price target, representing a -1.8% downside. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Infinera, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.42.

