Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dynatrace (DT) and Ceva (CEVA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dynatrace (DT) and Ceva (CEVA).

Dynatrace (DT)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 73.0% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Ceva (CEVA)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Hold rating on Ceva yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Magic Software Enterprises, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.80, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

