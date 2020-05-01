Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ducommun (DCO) and Endurance International (EIGI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ducommun (DCO) and Endurance International (EIGI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ducommun (DCO)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Hold rating on Ducommun today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciarmoli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 63.4% success rate. Ciarmoli covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50.

Endurance International (EIGI)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Hold rating on Endurance International today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group, CarGurus, and TrueCar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endurance International is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.00.

