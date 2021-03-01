Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DraftKings (DKNG), WEX (WEX) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DraftKings (DKNG), WEX (WEX) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

DraftKings (DKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.53, close to its 52-week high of $64.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 51.6% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, EverQuote, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.07, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

WEX (WEX)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on WEX on February 26 and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $208.35, close to its 52-week high of $234.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Rackspace Technology, and Global Payments.

WEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.27, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report issued on February 26, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.07, close to its 52-week high of $83.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dell Technologies with a $90.40 average price target, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

