Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DraftKings (DKNG), Global Payments (GPN) and Amphenol (APH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DraftKings (DKNG), Global Payments (GPN) and Amphenol (APH).

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $63.89 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Global Payments (GPN)

In a report issued on January 19, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments, with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $190.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 78.9% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Bottomline Technologies.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.36, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $222.00 price target.

Amphenol (APH)

In a report issued on January 19, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.95, close to its 52-week high of $137.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphenol with a $137.22 average price target.

