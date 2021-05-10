Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DraftKings (DKNG) and Emcore (EMKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG) and Emcore (EMKR) with bullish sentiments.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Boingo Wireless, KLDiscovery, and Gogo.

DraftKings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.38, which is a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Emcore (EMKR)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Emcore today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Emcore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

