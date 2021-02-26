Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DoorDash (DASH), Cars (CARS) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Christine Brown- February 26, 2021, 8:31 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on DoorDash (DASH), Cars (CARS) and Exlservice Holdings (EXLS).

DoorDash (DASH)

Needham analyst Chris Pierce assigned a Buy rating to DoorDash today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $166.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Pierce is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Pierce covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Shutterstock.

DoorDash has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.47, a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cars (CARS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.83, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.67, close to its 52-week high of $89.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $90.67 average price target, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts