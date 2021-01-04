Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DoorDash (DASH) and Remark Holdings (MARK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DoorDash (DASH) and Remark Holdings (MARK).

DoorDash (DASH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth initiated coverage with a Hold rating on DoorDash today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.75, close to its 52-week low of $135.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 71.5% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DoorDash is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.25, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Remark Holdings (MARK)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Remark Holdings today and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Fathom Holdings, and SharpSpring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Remark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.25.

