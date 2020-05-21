Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Domo (DOMO) and Juniper Networks (JNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Domo (DOMO) and Juniper Networks (JNPR) with bullish sentiments.

Domo (DOMO)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Domo today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.33.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 30.0% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Juniper Networks with a $24.33 average price target, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $27.00 price target.

