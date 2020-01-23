Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DocuSign (DOCU) and Oracle (ORCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on DocuSign (DOCU) and Oracle (ORCL).

DocuSign (DOCU)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on DocuSign, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.42, close to its 52-week high of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

DocuSign has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oracle (ORCL)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Hold rating on Oracle today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 67.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Hold with an average price target of $55.00, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.