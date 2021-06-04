Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DocuSign (DOCU) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DocuSign (DOCU) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) with bullish sentiments.

DocuSign (DOCU)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to DocuSign today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 74.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DocuSign is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $264.45, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NortonLifeLock, Cisco Systems, and Zscaler.

CrowdStrike Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $249.26, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

