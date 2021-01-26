Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Docebo (DCBO) and Telus (TU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Docebo (DCBO) and Telus (TU) with bullish sentiments.

Docebo (DCBO)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Docebo, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 71.8% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Descartes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Docebo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.56, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, National Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Telus (TU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Telus yesterday and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.06, close to its 52-week high of $21.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.06, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

